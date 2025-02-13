Bengaluru Metro: BMRCL promises to address commuters’ grievances, revisit hike in fares

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) under fire for ticket price hike has announced that it will revisit the fare matrix to address the commuters’ grievances with regard to 100 per cent or more hike in ticket fare of Metro services.

Even Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah had appealed to the BMRCL on Thursday to reduce the fare hike.

The announcement regarding review of the hike was made at a joint press conference by Managing Director Maheshwar Rao, Director (Operations and Maintenance) Sumit Bhatnagar and Director Finance S Sivamathan.

“The BMRCL implemented the fare revision with effect from February 9 as per the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) based on telescopic distance basis which are binding on the company as per statute,” BMRCL MD Rao stated.

Rao further stated, “Bangalore Metro Railway Administration to articulate the grievances of its commuters with regard to 100 per cent or more fare increase in their daily commutation, deliberated for two days and nights and re-visited the fare matrix to again study the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee and to find out the best possible way within the ambit of FFC and without violating the statute to address the grievances of commuters.”

With the revisited new matrix, around 46 per cent of the commuters nearing 2,91,418 passengers will be benefitted, he underlined.

This is being done without diluting the integrity and spirit of the FFC as per the Metro Railway (Operations and Maintenance) Act which makes the recommendations binding on the Metro Rail Administration.

“By addressing the grievances expressed by the travelling public, our commitment is to provide mobility service to various sections of the people,” Rao announced.

Rao further stated there would be no change in the minimum (Rs 10) and maximum (Rs 90) ticket prices.

If the ticket prices have jumped, they will be reduced, he said.

Answering a question, Rao stated that even after the price hike, the BMRCL is going to incur losses for another four years and it will have to take care of security arrangements and facilities.

He further said, “The need to meet the debt obligatory payments, depreciation requirements for its ageing assets and increase in its operational expenditure have necessitated a fare hike.”

“The Fare Fixation Committee recommended 105.15 per cent for average 51.55 per cent increase (i.e. 6.87 per cent YoY) basis as against BMRCL’s request of 14.02 per cent YoY, before discount. This fare revision is taking place after 7.5 years.

“DMRC’s fare at present is between Rs 10 to Rs 60. However, this fare structure was fixed in 2017 and since then about 8 years have passed. Hence comparison with it is not appropriate. The minimum fare of Mumbai Metro is also Rs 10 and maximum is Rs 80,” Rao said.

The readjusted ticket fare will come into effect from Friday, sources confirmed.

Following the price hike, the Namma Metro ridership was reduced by about 80,000 in the city.

He further stated, "I have asked the MD of BMRCL to urgently address these issues and reduce fares where increases are abnormal. Commuters' interests must be safeguarded."