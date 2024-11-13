Bengaluru police operation: 64 people arrested, 140 kg of ganja seized

Bengaluru: In the last one month, 42 cases of ganja and drugs have been registered. Bangalore City Police Commissioner B Dayananda informed that 64 accused including 10 foreign nationals have been arrested in connection with the case.

Addressing a press conference in Bangalore city, he said that 140 kg of ganja, 1 kg of ganja oil, 609 gms of opium, 770 gms of heroin, 2.436 kg charas, 509 gms of cocaine, 5.397 kg of MDMA, 2569 LSD strip, 11,908 ecstasy pills has been confiscated and 6.725 kg of amphetamine were recovered from the arrested accused.

Talking about the allegations against the CCB officials, he said that the CCB, which has investigated the rave party case, has submitted a charge sheet to the court. CCB officials have conducted an investigation. Complaints have been filed against the officials who conducted the investigation. Complaints received are being investigated by different agencies. He said that the accused have done this to avoid the direction of the investigation.

A retired government employee who was doing housekeeping has been arrested by the Subrahmanyapura police. Nagaraju alias Forest Naga (60) is the arrested accused. 208 grams of gold jewellery, 1.1 kg of silver and 2.5 lakhs in cash were seized from the accused. A resident of Kamasamudra, Kolar district, Nagaraju was working in the forest department. He was performing duties in Ramanagara district, Kolar.

After retirement, he took up stealing. 30 cases have been registered against him in Andhra, Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru. The accused came in a bus and escaped after robbing a house. Now, the police have launched an operation and have succeeded in arresting the accused.

In another case, the police arrested a seller who was stealing and selling gold from a gold shop. Likhit (23) is the arrested accused. Accused Likhit had stolen 126 grams of gold from a jewelery shop. The police arrested him while he was selling the stolen gold. Police have seized 126 grams of gold from the accused Likhit. A case of fraud has been registered against accused Likhit in Jnanabharati police station.

Accused Likhit was earlier working in a medical store. He cheated and escaped. Likhit resorted to theft to repay the stolen money. In total, the police cracked two separate cases and seized 340 grams of gold, 1.1 kg of silver and 2.5 kg of cash.