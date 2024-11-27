BMTC to increase bus running time on each route to drivers and conductors

Bengaluru: Recently, BMTC bus drivers and conductors were constantly attacked. It has been learned that the main reason for this is the time frame given to the drivers. Now, BMTC officials have reduced the tension of the drivers by increasing the bus running time on each route.

The officials have increased the running time of BMTC buses. Due to this, the drivers are relieved of the tension of having to reach the specified station in the shortest time possible. The time limit has been reduced on all 1800 routes on which BMTC buses operate.

Earlier, 55 minutes were given to travel from Majestic station to Uttarahalli. Now this time has been increased to 1 hour and 15 minutes. BMTC Chief Traffic Manager Prabhakar Reddy said that 20 minutes more time has been given on this route. 15 to 20 minutes more time is given on each route. This will reduce the number of attacks and accidents on drivers and operators in the city. In many attacks and accidents that have occurred in the past, BMTC drivers used to drive the buses faster to cover time. This used to cause accidents.

BMTC has also decided to increase the time limit for 58,000 trips of BMTC. Passengers have expressed happiness after knowing this. Overall, BMTC buses used to travel faster due to the rules of the authorities that BMTC drivers and operators have to clear this route in such a time. But it remains to be seen whether the increase in this time limit will reduce attacks and accidents.