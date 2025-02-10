Businessman cheated by Sandalwood drug case accused

Bengaluru: The Sandalwood Drug Case was a topic of much discussion across the country. The name of accused Rahul Tonse was also heard in the case. Currently, the same accused has now committed fraud of crores of rupees to a businessman in Bangalore, and an FIR has been registered against five people at Basaveshwara Nagar Police Station.

A businessman named Vivek Hegde was cheated of Rs 25.5 crore by making him invest in a casino and showing the desire for profit. An FIR has been registered against five people including accused Rahul Tonse, his father Ramakrishna Rao, and mother Rajeshwari, and A1 Ramakrishna Rao has arrested him.

Actress Sanjana Galrani had earlier filed a complaint against Tonse in Indiranagar, alleging that he had committed fraud on the pretext of investment. Now, Vivek Hegde and his friends have been cheated of Rs 25.5 crore by promising to invest in a casino.

On February 7, 2023, Vivek was introduced to Ramakrishna through friends. There was a meeting at the businessman’s office about giving loans. He had assured him that there was profit in some businesses in Sri Lanka and Dubai. His daughter Raksha, son-in-law Chetan, and son Rahul do all the business. Ramakrishna, who had spoken to his daughter and son-in-law over mobile, had told him that he would give 4% interest on the money given in the form of loan.

The son-in-law and daughter have a table in a casino in Sri Lanka. Ramakrishna Rao, who had assured him that Rahul was managing the business, had talked to him on the phone several times and promised him high interest. First, Rs 30 lakh was deposited in Rahul’s bank account. In addition, arrangements were made for tickets and accommodation to Sri Lanka for the complainant. Later, Vivek and Naveen Chandra Kothari also went to Sri Lanka. During this time, Bella took him to Jio Casino and convinced him.

Thus, he cheated by making a drama of investing Rs 3.5 crore, and also gave Rs 22 crore through Vivek’s friends on the pretext of investment. When they were asked to return the money, the accused blocked his mobile number. Later, businessman Vivek Hegde filed a complaint with Basaveshwara Nagar police station. A case was registered and the main accused Ramakrishna Rao was arrested and now taken to police custody for 10 days for questioning.