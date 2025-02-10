Cauvery 2.0 software hacked, data stolen

Bengaluru: The state government had recently introduced the Cauvery 2.0 software to simplify the property registration process. Now, the same Cauvery 2.0 software has been hacked by hackers.

Currently, the State Registration and Stamps Department Commissioner (IGR) KA Dayanand has filed a complaint in this regard. An FIR has been registered against unknown persons at the Central CEN Police Station and an investigation has been started.

Registration in the Sub-Registrar’s office had been suspended for a few days due to a server problem. Therefore, when IGR KA Dayanand checked, it was found that unknown people had hacked the Cauvery 2.0 software and had also accessed the website, stolen data and opened fake accounts. Currently, this incident has also raised concerns about the cybersecurity flaws in government systems. Strong legal measures are needed to prevent such acts in the future and strict legal action has been demanded against the culprits.

The state government had recently implemented the Cauvery 2.0 software to make property registration easier across Karnataka. Through this software, the public can send their property details and original documents directly to the Sub-Registrar online.

The cost of the registration verified by the officials has been paid to the treasury online and we have been allowed to fix the desired date and time. On the specified date, the photograph, signature, and thumb impression are taken and the registration is done within a few minutes.