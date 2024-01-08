Live
- ACC strengthens market leadership with acquisition of Asian Concretes and Cements at enterprise value of Rs 775 cr
- Wrong to infer I didn't back Rwanda plan as UK Chancellor: Sunak
- Attack on ED sleuths: BJP files PIL in Calcutta HC
- World Hindi Day 2024: Date, history and significance and celebrations
- Mumbai Marathon 2024 set to host global running icon Meb Keflezighi
- Dense fog, Cold Day conditions to continue over north India: IMD
- SC stays Bombay HC order calling EC to immediately hold Pune Parliamentary seat bypoll
- INDIA will abolish Agniveer if voted to power: Jayant Chaudhary
- Acer unveils new AI-led PCs with Intel Core Ultra processors at CES 2024
- EaseMy Trip suspends all flight bookings for Maldives
Just In
Coast Guard commander reviews operational readiness of Mangaluru unit
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) commander (coast guard region-west) inspector general Bhisham Sharma conducted an inspection of the Coast Guard unit in Mangaluru, the headquarters of Karnataka, as part of his four-day visit.
Mangaluru: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) commander (coast guard region-west) inspector general Bhisham Sharma conducted an inspection of the Coast Guard unit in Mangaluru, the headquarters of Karnataka, as part of his four-day visit.
The visit concluded on Saturday. The primary objective of the inspection was to assess the operational readiness and infrastructure development of the unit, which involved a comprehensive review of the preparedness of various assets located in Mangaluru, with specific focus on improving operational capabilities, a Coast Guard release here said.
The commander personally supervised the ongoing infrastructure development projects and evaluated the operational readiness of sea and air assets along the coast of Mangaluru.
The fleet of ships and aircraft showcased during the visit demonstrated the Coast Guard’s operational preparedness in Karnataka.
Sharma underscored the importance of maintaining high-level readiness and robust infrastructure in these critical coastal regions. The demonstration of operational readiness reflected the Coast Guard’s steadfast commitment to protecting the nation’s coastal territories and safeguarding maritime interests.
The visit demonstrated the Coast Guard’s commitment to continuous improvement, aiming to be ever-ready to effectively respond to any maritime contingencies, the release added.