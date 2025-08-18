Cong should be ashamed of comparing RSS with Taliban

Hubballi: Congress should be ashamed of comparing the RSS with the Taliban. Earlier, the Congress had glorified Tipu Sultan as a hero and now, seeing them join hands with the SDPI for political purposes, it is evident that the Congress has in fact befriended the real Taliban, alleged former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to media, he said that on the occasion of the RSS completing 100 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a commendable speech at the Red Fort on August 15. The Congress, however, strongly opposed it out of sheer frustration. The Congress has always tried to claim the entire credit for the freedom struggle. But the reality is that many unnamed freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for independence. Farmers, laborers, and people from all sections of society came together and gave up everything for the country’s freedom. It is well known that Congress is attempting to take credit for their sacrifices and pose as the sole beneficiaries of the freedom struggle.The MP said even though Mahatma Gandhi had suggested that the Congress be dissolved after independence, the party continued for its own selfish interests and hunger for power. Over the last seventy-eight years, their governance has pushed the nation backward. Looking at the anti-national statements of Congress leaders today, one wonders if they truly belonged to the party of freedom fighters. The former CM said Congress should indeed be ashamed of comparing the RSS to the Taliban. The same Congress once glorified Tipu as a hero. Now, by allying with SDPI, they have made friends with the real Taliban. The CM’,s criticism of the RSS is nothing but an attempt to send a message of loyalty to Rahul Gandhi. After all, he is not a “core Congressman.” By making such statements, he is trying to prove that he is more loyal than the king himself, which is very clear.

“The RSS is engaged in the noble task of nation-building. Therefore, it is necessary for all of us to work together. I appeal to every Indian to join hands in this mission,” Bommai added.