Dakshina Kannada Milk Union reports record growth

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (DKMUL), which operates across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, has reported robust financial and operational growth, alongside new initiatives aimed at boosting farmer welfare and diversifying its product portfolio.

Speaking at a press conference, DKMUL president Sucharitha Shetty said the union achieved a turnover of ₹1,174 crore in 2023-24, registering a net profit of ₹12.79 crore — the highest in its history. Daily milk collection has grown by 16 per cent this year, reaching 3.97 lakh litres.

In 2024-25, the union sold 4.02 lakh litres of milk and 81,000 kg of curd daily. Nearly 55,000 dairy farmers benefit through a welfare trust, which disbursed ₹2.05 crore last year for medical expenses, livestock losses, and family assistance. Insurance coverage has been extended to over 30,000 cattle, with 1,177 claims settled.

Shetty announced subsidies worth ₹2.6 crore for farmers under schemes supporting fodder cultivation, machinery purchase, and mini-dairy units. Milk procurement rates currently stand at ₹40.76 per litre to farmers.

The union is also preparing to launch value-added products such as Guava Chilly Lassi, Nandini Protein Punch, and whey-based drinks. Infrastructure upgrades include a new office in Udupi, modern paneer processing machinery, and water sourcing projects for dairies.

On September 16, all 751 societies under DKMUL will hold a mass deworming programme for cattle, funded with ₹8 lakh. Officials said embryo transfer programmes using superior donor cows are also planned. Shetty said these initiatives would cement DKMUL’s role as both a farmer welfare institution and a major contributor to Karnataka’s dairy economy.