DCM DK Shivakumar questions BJP’s brand of politics

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday questioned the BJP’s brand of politics for unnecessarily dragging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the advertising case.

Referring to BJP’s criticism that Congress was doing politics of vendetta against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, while speaking to reporters at Bal Bhavan in Cubbon Park, he said, “Congress doesn’t do politics of vendetta. I feel for him, but we too have gone through similar difficulties. If the case against Yediyurappa is vendetta politics, what do you call the case against Rahul Gandhi? What is the connection between the advertisement issued by State Congress and Rahul Gandhi. He is neither KPCC President nor AICC President.”

“The Congress’ advertisement was based on media reports and statements of BJP MLA Yatnal. While, lodging a complaint, did BJP State President Vijayendra not have basic common sense? We don’t stoop to such levels in politics. It is BJP which does vendetta politics,” he said.

My responsibility to bring the party back in 2028

Asked about the meeting of Vokkaliga leaders, he said, “We discussed Lok Sabha elections and our community. We have accepted the defeat, but it is not permanent. Things are dynamic in politics. We had won only one seat in the previous election but we have won 9 seats this time. It is our responsibility to bring the party back to power in 2028.”

Asked about BJP’s criticism that some influential politicians are trying to influence Darshan’s case, he said, “There is no pressure and no one is trying to influence the case. The police have erected a shamiana around the police station as the media is not allowing them to discharge their duties properly.”