Devotion and piety mark Vitla Pindi in Udupi

Udupi: Udupi’s temple town was steeped in festivity on Monday as the annual Krishna Leelotsava, popularly known as Vitla Pindi, transformed Car Street into a vibrant spectacle of devotion.

Under clear skies, thousands of devotees thronged Sri Krishna Mutt to seek darshan and participate in the celebrations. The day began with annadana initiated by Paryaya Sri Puttige Mutt seers — Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji and Sri Sushreendra Theertha Swamiji — who served prasadam to devotees after the Palla Pooje ritual.

In the afternoon, the traditional earthen idol of Lord Krishna was placed on the golden chariot, which devotees pulled around Car Street with chants and bhajans. The sight of the decorated idol atop the chariot became the focal point of the celebrations.

Along the route, performers dressed as gopalakas climbed wooden scaffoldings to break curd pots (mosaru kudike), symbolising Krishna’s childhood frolics. Adding further vibrancy, huli vesha (tiger dance) troupes enthralled the crowds with energetic performances to the beats of taase drums.

The seers distributed laddus and chakkulis as prasadam, while families captured memories against the backdrop of the flower-bedecked mutt complex, which was illuminated with festive lights.

The immersion of the clay idol in the sacred Madhwa Sarovara by Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji marked the culmination of the rituals.

Police, led by Udupi SP Hariram Shankar, ensured smooth crowd management and security. Women, students, and children turned up in large numbers, making the celebration a colourful blend of devotion and community spirit.