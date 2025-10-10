'GBA affairs are mismanaged': K'taka BJP slams govt on first Greater Bengaluru Authority meet

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has criticised the Congress-led state government for organising the first meeting of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Friday and said that the functioning of GBA is not being managed properly.

Speaking to the media at the state BJP office -- Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Assembly and BJP leader R. Ashoka said, "The 74th Constitutional Amendment, which deals with local bodies, seems to have been ignored."

LoP Ashoka criticised the Congress-led state government that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is personally approving development projects, acting like a "one-man authority" in the construction and planning works of the new five civic corporations.

He asked that why five corporations are needed when the Planning Authority itself is in charge.

He said that engineers appointed as CEOs for Bengaluru's infrastructure development will also handle tenders and construct projects like metro lines and underpass tunnels.

He mocked the system, saying that the Chief Minister himself makes recommendations to himself, likening it to a "hand-to-pocket" practice.

The LoP added that the Legislative Council's approval should have been sought and routed through the Mayor, but now it is bypassed.

He alleged that the same meeting would approve road development works, making the corporations redundant.

LoP Ashoka also criticised the Congress government for releasing advertisements in all newspapers using public funds, while local MLAs were not invited to the event, calling it a violation of the Constitution.

He claimed this practice has been happening across all Assembly constituencies in the state.

The state government convened the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) meeting on Friday.

LoP Ashoka asked whether this could be called a government meeting, saying the government requires law, order, and adherence to the Constitution.

He added that officials informed him about the meeting via phone on Thursday, sent the agenda at noon, and held the meeting at 4 p.m. -- without proper notice.

He stressed that notices should have been given at least seven days in advance, in accordance with the GBA rules.

LoP Ashoka asked how the filling of potholes and smooth vehicle movement is equated with development, highlighting that garbage still litters major roads frequented by buses and other vehicles.

He challenged the Congress-led state government to explain the real purpose of the GBA meeting.

He also criticised that no grants have been given in the past two-and-a-half years; although Rs 25 crore was announced three months ago, the funds have not yet been released.

He cited reports in newspapers claiming "full-scale development" for Bengaluru, while legislator S. Raghu reportedly said that government orders have not been issued.

LoP Ashoka asked that when the approval would come, noting that government funds may not be released until December.

He questioned the availability of halls for council meetings, especially with five corporations planned.

Excluding Bengaluru Central, LoP asked where a council meeting for 120 people could be held.

He said that 20 members are nominated, 40 are officials, and 30 are media personnel, asking where halls accommodating 200 people exist and whether the meeting complied with the law.

He added, "We have fought in the Legislative Council and have now filed a PIL as per legal procedure."

Present at the media briefing were legislators S.R. Vishwanath, S. Muniraju, S. Raghu; Legislative Council member Gopinath Reddy; and BJP district presidents S. Hareesh (Bengaluru North) and Sapthagiri Gowda (Bengaluru Central).



