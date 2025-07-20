Govt PU College to get CSR-backed infra boost

Mangaluru: Ina push to improve infrastructure at government-run educational institutions, Mangaluru MLA Vedavyas Kamath on Friday inaugurated a ₹25 lakh Viveka classroom and laid the foundation for another at the Government PU College, Car Street.

These classrooms are part of the Karnataka government’s Viveka Yojane, introduced in 2022–23 to upgrade learning spaces across the state. Kamath said the college’s aging science laboratory and computer facilities were next in line for upgradation.

Talks are underway with major public and private sector entities, including MRPL and MCF, to secure CSR funding for a science lab overhaul. Infosys has also reportedly shown interest in supplying computers to the college, emulating its earlier support to the Balmath Government College.

“We are committed to enhancing this institution into a model centre for science and IT education,” Kamath said.

Deputy Director of Pre-University Education Rajeswari, Principal Bharati, and several teaching and non-teaching staff were present on the occasion, alongside students.