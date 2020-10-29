HAL and Tech Mahindra Sign Rs 400 Crore Contract for Project Parivartan 

Bengaluru: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Tech Mahindra (TM) signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore recently in Bengaluru for implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to support HAL's 'Project Parivartan'.

The 'Project Parivartan' is a comprehensive business transformation exercise initiated by HAL through technology enhancement and centralized ERP, said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

The exercise will enable HAL to adopt some of the best practices followed in some of the similar industries globally, he added.

Sujit Baksi, President Corporate Affairs and Business Head Emerging Markets, Tech Mahindra, said, "Tech Mahindra's selection by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd extends our vision of supporting the government's 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) initiative to enhance our indigenous capabilities. This project will transform HAL's ERP system, serving the Armed Forces in an efficient and effective manner. This is in line with our TechMNxt charter that focuses on leveraging new generation technologies with original equipment manufacturers and aims to deliver an enhanced experience to our customers."

The contract was signed by Dibyendu Maiti, Executive Director (Corporate Planning), HAL and Prashanth S, Group Competency Head, Tech Mahindra in the presence of Madhavan.

Tech Mahindra will be responsible for the transformation and modernisation of the ERP System as an implementation and support partner enabling HAL to streamline and standardize its business processes across the organization.

As a system integrator, Tech Mahindra will implement 'Project Parivartan' over a period of nine years at a cost of Rs 400 crores. Tech Mahindra will transform the distributed application to a centralized application, for all the 20 divisions and R&D Centers of HAL based on a business transformation engineering process. This includes a centralized ERP Turnkey Solution to meet HAL's business requirements with implementation of SRM, CRM along with select non-ERP applications.