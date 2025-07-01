HC frowns over power supply to Chinnaswamy stadium despite no fire NOC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the fact that electricity was provided to Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium without a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

The court’s remarks came during a hearing on a petition filed by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), which challenged BESCOM’s (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company) decision to cut power supply to the stadium on June 16.

BESCOM had halted electricity citing the absence of fire safety clearance. In its petition, KSCA claimed that the disconnection was arbitrary and done without proper consideration of their response to the fire department’s directives. However, the High Court noted that providing power without a fire NOC is highly irresponsible.

Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav, who presided over the bench, remarked, “Previous tragedies are enough. Who will take responsibility if another incident occurs? We will not tolerate it if connections are restored just because influential people say so.”

The matter has gained urgency in the wake of a tragic stampede-like situation on June 4 during RCB’s victory celebration at the stadium, which claimed 11 lives and left several injured.

Following this, the High Court took suo moto cognizance and is monitoring the developments.

A detailed report on government actions has been submitted, and an amicus curiae has been appointed to assist in the case.

As a result of the crowd management failure, senior police officers including then Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda and three other IPS officers have been suspended. Notices have now been issued to the state government, BESCOM, and the Fire and Emergency Services DGP.