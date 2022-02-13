ISB Hyderabad students excel at Vedanta’s Case Study contest

Hyderabad: ISB Hyderabad has won the maiden season Vedanta's XStrat B-School case study competition in a grand culmination to recently conducted event. IIM Ahmedabad lifted the 1st Runners Up trophy, while IIM Calcutta and MDI Gurgaon were jointly adjudged 2nd Runners Up.

Launched in November, Vedanta XStrat B-School case study competition gives India's talented student community a sneak-peak into the interesting spectrum of business cases in the metals and oil & gas industry, which they are not generally exposed to, at a time when India is emerging as a global manufacturing destination. The students of ISB Hyderabad, Vishnu Kiritee Guttikonda, Akhil Ruttala and Pradeep Bodige, stood out among all participants for their insightful analysis on unlocking greater value and capitalising on emerging opportunities for Vedanta and its group companies.

The case studies spanned interesting themes such as new market development for Oil & Gas business, innovations in ESG excellence, creating greater value for the conglomerate, among others. In the first season, the competition saw participation of over 6,000 students from 30 premier management colleges of India. 20 CXOs from Vedanta's group companies mentored the students as they competed through various rounds.

Congratulating the winners, Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta, said, "India's youth is its true strength. They have the entrepreneurial drive, passion and outlook that is required to capitalise upon the land of opportunities that is our country. Vedanta is a young company with a young employee base. Our learning curve is steep, and we make sure to provide our employees with opportunities that accelerate their career progression, as we build India's self-reliant future together. This initiative is our endeavour to encourage critical thinking and problem-solving abilities in our future leaders. Hearty congratulations to the winners for winning the first season. We look forward to having the talented students as part of our vibrant team at Vedanta."

Madhu Srivastava, CHRO of the company said, "At Vedanta, we strongly believe in our human capital that has transformed us into a world-class natural resources conglomerate that leverages leading-edge technologies, strong analytics, and global collaborations to create immense value for our customers and country. Our industry leading people practices have nurtured a culture of meritocracy that enables our employees to explore their potential to the fullest."