Minister assures student of free admission in institute

Bidar: Due to the failure to remove Janivar(sacred thread) a student named Suchivrat was unable to take the CET Mathematics exam. In response, Minister of Forests, Wildlife, and Environment, and District In-Charge Minister Eshwar B. Khandre assured that Suchivrat would be given free admission to the BhalkiBhimannaKhandre Technical Institute.

On Sunday morning, the minister visited SuchivratKulakarni’s home along with Minister Rahim Khan, providing encouragement to the student and his family members. Speaking to the media afterward, he stated that the incident caused by the staff of a private college was regrettable. He emphasised that measures would be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur. He pointed out that this situation should have never happened and indicated he had instructed district officials to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within 24 hours, promising strict action against those responsible based on the findings.

Minister Khandre also expressed the sentiment that there should be no disruption to the student’s educational future, thus he assured free admission to their engineering college in Bhalki. Discussions are ongoing regarding the possibility of arranging a separate exam for Suchivrat. Minister Khandre mentioned that he had spoken with the Minister of Higher Education and confirmed that the student could also take the COMEDK examination.

He assured that assistance would be provided even if the seat is secured, reinforcing the government’s support for the affected student and their family.

Recently, a local student who went to take the CET exam at SaiSurthi College in Mannalli was sent back without being allowed to take the test because he was wearing a sacred thread. This incident is seen as inhumane and has brought shame to the entire civil society, especially occurring in the land of Mahatma Basaveshwara, who promoted the message of social equality. The Brahmin community strongly condemned this inhumane event and held protests on Saturday to express their outrage.

The Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha organized demonstrations in the city, demanding action be taken and justice for the student, marching from Dr. Ambedkar Circle to the DC office. The sacred thread is extremely significant to the Brahmin community. The incident where a student was made to remove his sacred thread while attempting to take the CET exam is unacceptable. Despite there being no rule in the CET examination guidelines requiring the removal of the sacred thread, the staff insisted on it.

Moreover, the act of denying the student the opportunity to participate in the mathematics exam due to this is an intolerable offense, according to leaders of the Brahmin Sabha.