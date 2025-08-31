No fixed timeline for SIT probe in Dharmasthala case: HM

Bangaluru: Home Minister Parameshwara on Friday reiterated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the controversial Dharmasthala case has no prescribed timeline to conclude its inquiry. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he emphasized that while there is pressure for a quick resolution, the SIT must operate with its own procedures and autonomy.

He clarified that any information gathered during the probe would remain confidential until the investigation is complete. “The SIT is working within mandated terms of reference,” he told reporters. “What matters is accuracy, not haste. If new leads or evidence surface, they have the freedom to pursue them independently,” the minister added.

Responding to demands from opposition parties for the case to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Parameshwar ruled out any simultaneous or overlapping investigations. “With the SIT already conducting the probe — and being welcomed by the Dharmasthala trust — there is no need to involve the NIA,” he stated.

Regarding allegations implicating the Saajanya case in the broader Dharmasthala controversy, the home minister said the SIT will independently verify the connection, if any. Though no arrests have been made so far, Parameshwar assured that investigations are ongoing and further action would follow once forensic and evidence analysis is complete.