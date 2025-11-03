Office for ‘Bruhath Geethotsava’ inaugurated at Sri Krishna Matha

Udupi: Aspart of the global initiative “Koti Geetha Lekhana Yajna” and the upcoming Geetha Jayanti celebrations conceptualised by Parayaaya Sri Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji of Puttige Sri Krishna Matha, a month-long special programme titled “Bruhath Geethotsava” has been organised at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha. The festival office was inaugurated today near the Rajangana premises.

His Holiness Sri Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji inaugurated the office by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Addressing the gathering of volunteers later, the Swamiji expressed joy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has made it a practice to gift the Bhagavad Geetha to world leaders and live by its principles, will be visiting Udupi on November 28 to seek the blessings of Lord Sri Krishna. “This is indeed the divine will of Lord Krishna himself. Everyone should contribute to the success of this great celebration and thereby receive his blessings,” the Swamiji said.

It was decided at the meeting to organise the event under the leadership of Sri Suprasad Shetty, who had earlier successfully coordinated the Sharadotsava celebrations.

Diwan Sri Nagarajacharya called upon all community groups and volunteers to come together to make the month-long festival a grand success. Baikadi Suprasad Shetty appealed to various organisations to extend their cooperation in making the event a large-scale cultural celebration. Secretary Prasannacharya shared details of the Prime Minister’s proposed visit and invited the public to participate in the programme.

The meeting was attended by representatives of several organisations, including the Sarvajanik Sharadotsava Samiti, ABVP, Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Daivajna Brahmana Samaja, Rama Kshatriya Sangha, Udupi Taluk Mahila Mandali, and various youth associations. Pramod Sagar shared programme details, Ramesh Bhat delivered the welcome address, and Vikram Kuntar proposed the vote of thanks.