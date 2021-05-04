Portal for bed status information launched

Bengaluru: The Central Bed Management System has 11,000 beds in both government and private hospitals in BBMP Limits and for the past 5 days, about 5,013 beds have been allocated through the system.

Only the information of beds under the Government quota are available at all the private hospitals registered under KPME in the city and no information of the private quota is available. The Covid19 patients who wish to get treated under private quota are not able to avail the information for the same.

In this regard, to make available bed status in private quota for Covid19 infected, Private Hospitals & Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has launched 'Search My Bed' Portal that provides information on the availability of beds in private hospitals.

The portal will provide the number of Covid patients admitted to private hospitals under private quota, bed availability, contact number and information of hospitals. The data will be uploaded in real-time.

Private hospitals registered under KPME are required to upload real-time information on general/HDU/ICU/ ICU-Ventilator beds available and the same should be displayed at the Hospital help desks for the benefit of the public. The BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has issued an order in this regard on May 2.