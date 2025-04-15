Power crisis as third unit shut due to technical issues

Bellary: The third unit of the Bellary Thermal Power Station (BTPS) located near Kudatini village in Ballari district has been completely shut down for about three days due to a leak in the boiler tubes and other technical issues.

The power station consists of two units with a capacity of 500 megawatts each and one unit with a capacity of 750 megawatts, enabling a total daily generation of 1,750 megawatt-hours (MWh) when all units are operational.

However, with the third unit out of service for three days, the current power generation has fallen to just 1,000 MWh, according to officials.

Currently, there is a high demand for electricity in the state, and this situation has created a significant challenge for BTPS, as the third unit has faced technical faults twice in the past week, disrupting power generation. At the same time, reduced water flow in rivers has led to a decline in hydropower generation, making thermal power plants the primary source of electricity. As a result, the corporation is under pressure due to its inability to meet the required electricity demand.

Krishnamurthy, the senior technical director of BTPS, commented on the shutdown, stating, “Electricity generation in the third unit of BTPS has been temporarily halted due to a leak in the boiler tubes and other technical issues. The unit will be repaired and will be restarted shortly.”