Preparations in Full Swing for ZP and TP Elections

Belagavi: Belagavi is witnessing extensive preparations for the upcoming zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat elections, slated for April and May. The elections will mark a return to traditional ballot paper voting, replacing the previously used Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The decision, prompted by claims about EVM security, was confirmed by State Election Commissioner G S Sangreshi during a press conference earlier this week.

Elections are set to take place across 31 districts in Karnataka. The ongoing voter registration drive aims to include eligible citizens aged 18 and above. According to Sangreshi, delays in the electoral process stemmed from the District Reorganisation Commission's report and other procedural factors. Elections will proceed once reservation lists are finalised by the relevant departments.

Citizens turning 18 by the time election notifications are issued can register to vote until the deadline for ballot paper withdrawals. Sangreshi urged stakeholders to ensure corruption-free elections, highlighting that the State Election Commission is implementing stringent measures to uphold integrity throughout the process.

District Commissioners will serve as election officers for their respective districts, while Tahsildars will manage operations at the taluk level. Coordination meetings with these officials are underway to finalise logistics and ensure smooth execution.

The reintroduction of ballot papers is part of the commission's efforts to address alleged concerns regarding EVM security. Public awareness initiatives are being rolled out to dispel misconceptions about EVM hacking. Commissioner Sangreshi emphasised that these elections would adhere strictly to constitutional and democratic principles.

Sangreshi noted that political leaders have been persuaded to endorse ballot paper voting for the upcoming ZP and TP elections. This approach is intended to rebuild public trust in the electoral system while ensuring transparency and reliability in the voting process.