Pruthvi Ambaar-starrer ‘Sugarless’ gets ‘U’ certificate 

Bengaluru: Actor Pruthvi Ambaar has been busy constantly shooting for movies down south and also in other languages. Post the success of Dia, his fans did not get to see him on the big screen. Now, his romantic comedy, titled 'Sugarless', on Saturday cleared censor and got a U certificate. Soon the trailer and the release date will be announced by the filmmakers.



The producer-turned-director, Shashidhar KM, has donned director's hat for the first time with this movie. "I am happy to share that our 'Sugarless' cleared the CBFC process and got "U" certificate, without any cuts and mutes. Soon the movies trailer will be released and the release date will be announced," said actor Pruthvi Ambaar.

"CBFC has expressed their appreciation and happiness. 'Sugarless', based on diabetes, as you all know, is a content movie. We know, worldwide there are "n" number of diabetes patients. But the movie based on it has not yet come. Also, you all have always supported the content movies. Expecting the same support, love and wishes to Sugarless. Shortly, we are announcing the trailer and movie release dates," Shashidhar explained.

The film stars Pruthvi Ambaar and Priyanka Thimmesh in the lead roles. Anoop Seelin has scored the music for the film.