RPF has the maximum women serving in its ranks

Bengaluru: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) carries on an unrelenting fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers, passenger area and railway property, facilitate passenger travel and security, remains vigilant to prevent trafficking of women and children and take appropriate action to rehabilitate destitute children found in Railway areas. The force has the distinction of the central force with largest share of women (9%) in its ranks.

The Chief Public Relation Officer, SWR, Aneesh Hegde stated, "Railway Protection Force is not only working hard to secure the railways from criminals and forces inimical to the nation, but works hard to fulfil its mission of "Seva Hi Sankalp" helping those in need to realize its motto of "Attain honour". The force will continue to use new methodology, technology, tools and practices to enhance its reach and effectiveness for the cause of the security of the nation and its citizens."

Under Operation "Rail Suraksha" – as per the mandate to safeguard railway property, RPF took legal action against crime involving railway property. During the year RPF registered 6492 cases of theft of railway property in which recovery of stolen railway property is worth Rs 7.37 Crores was made with the arrest of 11268 offenders.

Action against touts under "Operation Upalabdh": - Procurement of railway tickets for reserved accommodation has been a very tough task for the common man as the tickets were being cornered in bulk by the touts. Under this operation, 5179 touts were arrested and 4884 cases registered against them. This included 1021 authorized agents of IRCTC using illegal means in cornering reserved tickets. More than 140 illegal softwares were disrupted with arrest of their developers, super sellers, sellers and retailers using such illegal softwares.

Rescue of children under "Operation Nanhe Farishtey": - RPF undertakes the noble cause of identifying and rescuing children in need of care and protection who are lost/separated from their family due to various reasons. In this regard, an intensive drive viz. 'Nanhe Faristey' has been launched, 17,756 such children were rescued by RPF personnel.

Action against Human Trafficking under "Operation AAHT": RPF, being the sentinels of the national carrier with a pan India reach, has its task cut out in nation's fight against Human Trafficking. During the year, 559 persons were rescued from the clutches of traffickers with arrest of 194 traffickers.

Mission "Jeevan Raksha": There are incidents wherein passengers in hurry try to board/de-board a moving train, slip and fall with the risk of coming under the wheels of train. During the year, 852 precious life were saved by RPF personnel.

Operation "NARCOS": In order to give focused attention to the drive against smuggling of Narcotics through rail, RPF has launched operation NARCOS and arrested 1081 criminals and handed over to empowered agencies for further legal action and succeeded in recovery of NDPS valued at about Rs 80 Crores.

Luggage Retrieval and hand over under "Operation Amanat" – Many passengers forget to take all their belongings in a rush to board the train or leave the train/station. Under this operation RPF personnel help in securing such belongings and restore them to the rightful owner. Under this operation, RPF retrieved approximately 25500 luggage valued more than Rs. 46.5 Crores.

Operation "WILEP": - Smuggling of Wildlife, animal parts and forest product is crime against nature. During the year 129 cases of illegal trade of restricted wild life were detected with arrest of 75 persons.

Operation "Yatri Suraksha" - RPF is on a relentless mission to secure passengers and their belongings. Operation Yatri Suraksha was launched in 2022 to bring focus and urgency into the efforts of RPF in this direction. In Emergency Response, RPF attended to more than two lakh calls of persons in need of real time security related assistance during their journey.