Siddaramaiah enjoys support of majority of MLAs: Karnata Minister on change in CM’s post
Bengaluru: Karnata Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah enjoys the support of the majority of the MLAs.
“Majority is important in a democracy and the Chief Minister enjoys the support of the majority of MLAs. To say that the post of CM should be given to anyone is wrong. The top post is not a thing to play with. It is not in my hands or in the hands of religious seers to decide on the post. Siddaramaiah has become the Chief Minister by having the support of all the MLAs,” he said.
He said that in the 2023 assembly election, the people elected 135 legislators of the Congress. “The high command had sent observers and elected the leader. In the meeting, every legislator supported Siddaramaiah for the top post,” he said.
On change in the state President, Mahadevappa said that the high command has the policy of ‘one man, one post’ and they will take a decision appropriately.
Meanwhile, P.M. Narendraswamy, Congress MLA from Malavalli in Karnataka's Mandya district, has said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was not directly appointed by the party but was made the Chief Minister after the party collected opinions from MLAs.
The statement from the Congress leaders came even after the Deputy Chief Minister and Congress Karnataka President D.K. Shivakumar had instructed the party leaders not to talk about the change in the top two posts of the state publicly.