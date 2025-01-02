Live
Just In
Software Engineer from Hassan Dies by Suicide
Harassment by Wife and Her Family Alleged
Hassan: Pramod, a 35-year-old software engineer died by suicide, reportedly due to alleged harassment by his wife and her family. Pramod worked with Benz in Bengaluru while residing in Indiranagar.
According to reports, Pramod left his home on December 29, leaving his mobile phone behind. His abandoned bike was later discovered near the Hemavathi backwaters, leading authorities to believe he had jumped into the river from a bridge. His body was recovered on Wednesday morning.
Family members have alleged that ongoing harassment by Pramod's wife, Nandini, and her family drove him to take this drastic step. Married for seven years, the couple has a child. Pramod's relatives claim he had been distressed over recent incidents involving his wife.
Tensions flared at the mortuary when Nandini arrived with her mother and child to view Pramod’s body. An argument ensued between the two families, escalating emotions during the already fraught situation. Police intervened and sent Nandini and her mother away in an autorickshaw to defuse the situation. Hassan town police are investigating