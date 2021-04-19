Supreme Court hands over Gokarna Mahabaleshwar temple management to committee

Uttara Kannada: In a major setback on Monday to Ramachandrapura Math, the Supreme Court passed an order to cease the administration of the Gokarna Mahabaleshwara temple, Uttara Kannada district, which was given to it by the previous BJP government. The court has directed that a committee be constituted for management of the temple.

The twelve-year-old tussle between the temple priests, whose ancestors served Lord Mahabaleshwara for centuries, and the Ramachandrapura Math has now come to an end. The Ramachandrapura Math filed an appeal against the Karnataka High Court's judgement 2018 quashing the state Government's order handing over management of Mahabaleshwar temple at Gokarna to Ramchandrapura Math. Now, a three-judge Bench of CJI Bobde, Justice Bopanna and Justice Ramasubramanian said that in modification of all the interim orders passed by the Supreme Court earlier, the Gokarna Mahabaleshwar temple shall function under the oversight committee headed by Justice BN Srikrishna.

According to the reports, the order brought jubilation among the priests whose ancestors worshipped the deity since ages. The celebration witnessed the distribution of sweets and fruit juice on major streets of Gokarna including car street, Gokarna Temple pond and other streets.

The bench headed by the Chief Justice of India has directed the government to ensure that the temple is handed back to the government within 15 days and the committee be constituted immediately.

After the previous BS Yeddyurappa government handed over the temple to the Math in 2008, the Shree Kshetra Gokarna Hita Rakshana Samithi moved the High Court challenging the handing over of the temple. The petitioners in their petition submitted that handing over the temple is illegal and is not in the interests of the public. They said the temple belongs to the public and the priests here are hereditary.

The matter dragged on for more than 10 years until the division bench comprising Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Aravind quashed the government order handing over the temple to the Math. It directed the state government to constitute a committee with Justice Sri Krishna at the helm of it.

The Math had challenged it in the Supreme Court seeking to stay the division bench order. The three Judge Bench comprising Chief Justice Bible, Justice A S Bopanna and Justice Ramasubramanian quashed the plea and directed the authorities to hand over the temple administration to the committee.