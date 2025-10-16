Traffic cop caught slapping biker at Silk Board junction suspended after viral video sparks outrage

Bengaluru : A traffic police constable in Bengaluru landed in serious trouble after being caught on camera slapping a biker in the middle of the road near the busy Silk Board junction. The shocking incident, which was recorded by a bystander, has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread public outrage.

According to the viral video, an argument broke out between the biker and the traffic cop, following which the officer suddenly slapped the rider in full public view. The incident triggered heated reactions online, with many netizens condemning the policeman’s behaviour as “an abuse of power” and demanding strict disciplinary action.





If the law is truly the same for everyone, then what action has been taken against them? A video is virally circulating on social media showing a police officer slapping a citizen during a routine traffic check. This is absolutely unacceptable and a clear misuse of… pic.twitter.com/pp7jJAXUuu — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) October 15, 2025





The clip, which spread rapidly across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, shows the traffic cop losing his temper during the altercation and striking the motorist before others nearby intervene. “If the law is the same for everyone, why hasn’t any action been taken against the officer yet?” one user commented. Others called the act a “clear misuse of authority,” adding that such conduct erodes public trust in the police department.

Another user sarcastically commented, “We hope to see the same courage when dealing with autorickshaw drivers, tankers, and heavy vehicles violating rules during peak hours.” Many demanded the officer’s immediate suspension and departmental inquiry.

Responding swiftly to the online backlash, the Bengaluru Traffic Police Department took action. South Traffic DCP confirmed in a post on X that the concerned police personnel had been suspended pending an internal investigation. “Disciplinary action has been initiated for inappropriate behaviour by the staff,” the DCP stated.

The incident has reignited debate about police accountability and professionalism on Bengaluru’s roads, where frequent altercations between motorists and traffic personnel have often been reported. While citizens lauded the department’s quick disciplinary response, many stressed the need for better training and sensitivity among law enforcement officers to handle tense situations responsibly.