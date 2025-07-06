Vijayanagara-era doorframe discovered at Perdur temple

Udupi: Anarchaeological find at the Anantapadmanabha Temple in Perdur village, approximately 20 kilometers from Udupi, has showcased the cultural splendour of the Vijayanagara Empire. A metallic doorframe, intricately carved with the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, was unearthed, offering fresh insights into the region’s 16th-century heritage, as announced by Prof. T Murugeshi, a retired Associate Professor of Ancient History and Archaeology and Founder Trustee of Adima Kala Trust, Udupi.

The 4.5-foot-high, 3.5-foot-wide doorframe showcases exceptional Vijayanagara craftsmanship, featuring a central Gajalakshmi seated on a raised platform, flanked by elephants pouring sacred water, with celestial Sun and Moon motifs above. The frame’s edges depict the mythical vyali creature, followed by Vishnu’s avatars, Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Vamana, Parashurama, Rama, and a distinctive Kalingamardhana Krishna clutching a ball. The sequence concludes with a rare standing Buddha and Kalki, reflecting the empire’s inclusive artistic traditions.

An inscription within the temple’s inner sanctum, dated to Emperor Krishnadevaraya’s reign (1509–1529 CE), connects the find to his era. Known for his patronage of art and religion, Krishnadevaraya supported the temple’s stone renovations and appointed Surappayya as its administrator in 1519 CE.

The Kalingamardhana Krishna depiction likely commemorates his military triumphs against the Gajapatis of Orissa, from where he acquired a Krishna idol holding a ball. The symbol is widely revered in Vijayanagara territories, according to Prof. T Murugeshi.