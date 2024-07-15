Live
We are ready for any debate: Siddaramaiah in Assembly
Responding to BJP's demand for debate on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and tribal welfare development board case allegedly involving his role
Bengaluru: Responding to BJP's demand for debate on the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and tribal welfare development board case allegedly involving his role, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on the floor of the house that the government is ‘ready’ for any debate.
"We will never fear to debate over the matters. We are ready for debate. However, the proper procedure needs to be followed," the Chief Minister said.
Addressing the Speaker UT Khader, the Chief Minister said that as per the rules, he had taken up the question and answer session and if permitted, the matter could be taken up for discussion.
“If it is provided the BJP members can make their submissions. It is not well for BJP members to stand and create ruckus. We very well know how to create a scene in the Assembly,” the Chief Minister said.
"BJP leaders who are showing too much of eagerness to discuss, why they don't want to debate on the arrest of former BJP MLC Veeraiah?" Siddaramaiah said.
"Our government is capable of responding to any debate over any matter. The BJP has not learnt its lessons even as people taught them a befitting lesson in the Assembly election. The BJP does not have any morality to raise the people's issues. They have looted the people," he said.
Amid the sloganeering, the Chief Minister said that he is ready to debate on any issue including the tribal welfare case.