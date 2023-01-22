First Turtle Rehabilitation Centre To Set Up Soon In Tamil Nadu's Chennai State

According to the Environment Climate Change and Forests Department, the Tamil Nadu government will soon open the nation's first turtle conservation and rehabilitation facility in Chennai. The state government provided Rs 6.30 crore for the facility on Saturday.

In addition to medical amenities, the state-of-the-art centre, which will involve local communities, will have facilities like a turtle pool and shed for rehabilitating rescued turtles. In order to prepare for their release back into their native habitat, it will serve as a temporary home for sick and injured turtles.

As per sources, both the heads of the AIADMK factions, O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, visited the BJP office in Chennai before the Erode East byelections in Tamil Nadu to meet with state president K Annamalai.

Annamalai spoke with senior EPS camp members D Jayakumar, Thangamani, KP Munusamy, Sengotayan, Dindukkal Srinivasan, and S P Velumani. Panneerselvam spoke with BJP leaders alongside his supporters Vaithiyalingam, JCD Prabhakhar, and Manoj Pandian. The OPS faction referred to it as a courtesy visit, while the EPS faction made no comments following the encounter.