First Turtle Rehabilitation Centre To Set Up Soon In Tamil Nadu's Chennai State
- According to the Environment Climate Change and Forests Department, the Tamil Nadu government will soon open the nation's first turtle conservation and rehabilitation facility in Chennai.
- The state government provided Rs 6.30 crore for the facility on Saturday.
In addition to medical amenities, the state-of-the-art centre, which will involve local communities, will have facilities like a turtle pool and shed for rehabilitating rescued turtles. In order to prepare for their release back into their native habitat, it will serve as a temporary home for sick and injured turtles.
