12-year-old electrocuted while flying kite in Hyderabad, dies

A 12-year-old boy died of electrocution while flying a kite here under Neredmet police station limits on Saturday.

Getting into details, the victim, Keerthan is the son of Kumar, a resident of Sai Nagar. He has a son and a daughter. On Saturday, Keerthan told his father he was going on the terrace to fly kite. The boy's younger sister also accompanied him. The kite was stuck in between the high-tension wires and Keerthan tried to get it following which he came in contact with the live wires and collapsed.

Locals noticed the incident and rushed the boy to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The family of the deceased alleged that the electric lines are much closer to their homes causing a risk to the lives of people. Based on the complaint of the boy's father, the police registered a case and launched a probe.

In a similar case, two children, aged about 13 and 11 years, suffered burns when they came in contact with a high-tension wire while trying to disentangle a stuck kite in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar.

The 13-year-old boy suffered 92 per cent burns and the other boy sustained eight per cent burns and is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.