2-day seminar on safety measures at petrochem industries held

Hyderabad: Telangana State Director of Factories B Rajagopal Rao said that the central and state governments are taking special steps to prevent accidents in chemical and petrochemical industries. A two-day seminar on safety for major chemical and petrochemical industries was organised by the Department of Chemical and Petrochemical, a Central government sector undertaking, on Friday and Saturday at the Central Institution of Petrochemical Engineering Technology (CIPET), a central government sector undertaking, in the industrial estate of Cherlapalli.

Rajagopal Rao, along with Bulk Drugs Association of India Executive Director Rojarani and CIPET Head Office Director Vishal Varmala, participated in the programme and addressed the gathering. He said that 48 safety seminars will be organized across the country in five years to reduce accidents in chemical and petrochemical major industries.