  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

3 HC Additional Judges elevated

3 HC Additional Judges elevated
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Justices Alishetty Lakshmi Narayana, Jukanti Anil Kumar and Kalasikam Sujana took oath as judges of the Telangana High Court on Friday....

Hyderabad: Justices Alishetty Lakshmi Narayana, Jukanti Anil Kumar and Kalasikam Sujana took oath as judges of the Telangana High Court on Friday. Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul administered the oath to them at a ceremony in the First Court Hall at 2.15 pm. All three were Additional Judges before the elevation. Justices Narayana, Jukanti and Sujana were appointed as Additional Judges on July 31, 2023.

The HC judges, Advocate-General A Sudarshan Reddy, the Additional Solicitor-General, Deputy Solicitor-General, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswar Rao, registrars, advocates, family members of the new judges were present at the ceremony.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick