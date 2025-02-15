3 HC Additional Judges elevated

Hyderabad: Justices Alishetty Lakshmi Narayana, Jukanti Anil Kumar and Kalasikam Sujana took oath as judges of the Telangana High Court on Friday. Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul administered the oath to them at a ceremony in the First Court Hall at 2.15 pm. All three were Additional Judges before the elevation. Justices Narayana, Jukanti and Sujana were appointed as Additional Judges on July 31, 2023.

The HC judges, Advocate-General A Sudarshan Reddy, the Additional Solicitor-General, Deputy Solicitor-General, Public Prosecutor Palle Nageswar Rao, registrars, advocates, family members of the new judges were present at the ceremony.