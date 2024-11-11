Live
69,624 families surveyed on Day-2 of SEEEPC under GHMC limits
Hyderabad: Over 69,000 family surveys were completed in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits as a part of a door-to-door Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey (SEEEPC).
According to GHMC, on Sunday, as many as 69,624 family’s details were recorded on the second day of the comprehensive survey undertaken by the Telangana State government. Although the first day of the survey, on Saturday, went off to a slow start.
On Sunday, coordinating officer of GHMC and HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, monitoring officer Priyanka Karnan, Mayank Mittal, and Srinivas Kota took up the field inspection with zonal Commissioners and field officers for ensuring successful field-level coordination and monitoring of the survey.
Earlier, in the first phase of the survey, block-wise house numbers and basic details of family members were collected, and stickers were applied from November 6 to 8. In the second phase of the survey, which began on Saturday, the information of the family members has been collected. An officer at GHMC said it takes about half an hour to conduct the survey for each house to get information for about 75 queries.