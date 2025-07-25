9 arrested for operating cybercrime ‘mule accounts’

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operation Teams Medchal, in a joint operation with the Cyber Crime Police, have successfully apprehended nine individuals involved in operating and providing “mule accounts” to cybercriminals for fraudulent financial transactions. Police arrested Sumit Rathore and Manvendra Singh Rathore from Rajasthan, alongside Mohammed Nadeem ur Rehman, MD Nayeem Ur Rahaman, Md Shaffi, S Bharath, Telugu Mahesh, Abdul Khaled, and Jelpti Mahesh from Hyderabad. Officers seized 16 mobile phones, a laptop, two cars, and Rs 82,500 in cash during the operation.

According to police, the accused were part of an organised cyber fraud network that laundered illicit proceeds through multiple current accounts. These accounts, controlled via unauthorised mobile applications and SIM swaps, were used to funnel substantial sums of money derived from online fraud, scams, and other cybercrimes.

The group operated under the directives of an international cyber handler, known by the Telegram alias@Jack. Their modus operandi involved lodging account holders in hotels near DLF, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, collecting their bank documents, and installing a malicious APK file (operable exclusively on Samsung phones) to gain remote access to accounts.