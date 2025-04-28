9th annual multiple convention of Lions Int’l held

Hyderabad: The 9th Annual Multiple Convention of Lions International Multiple District 320, ‘Multicon 2025’, was held at SNR Pushpa Convention Hall in the city on Sunday.

The convention was presided over by Lion Hanmandla Rajireddy, Multiple Council Chairperson. Over 1,000 Lions members from across Telangana and parts of Karnataka attended the event. The chief guest, Lion Dr Gattamaneni Baburao addressed the gathering, highlighting the impactful service activities of Lions Clubs.

He announced major new projects, including – Pavani Prakash Aspicias and Eye Hospital at Gajula Ramaram, near Ramoji Film City, a new Lions Charitable Eye Hospital at Warangal.

Other ongoing service activities in MD 320 include – daily breakfast and lunch service for 4,000 to 5,000 people at government hospitals and various locations across Telangana through 20 Lions Food Trucks; eye care through 14 Lions Eye Hospitals, providing around 4,000 free and nominal-cost cataract surgeries every month; installation of water purification plants, establishment of diagnostic centers, and provision of CT scan services; donation of school benches to various educational institutions; support to Jeeyar Swamy Gurukul School, Allampally; donation of 100 bunker beds with mattresses and bed sheets to students at Jannaram.