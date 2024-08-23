  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Addl stoppage for Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharath express train
x

Vande Bharath express train 

Highlights

South Central Railways announced on Wednesday that the Secunderabad-Viskhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will be provided with an additional stoppage at Eluru railway station.

Hyderabad: South Central Railways announced on Wednesday that the Secunderabad-Viskhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will be provided with an additional stoppage at Eluru railway station.

The additional stoppages at Eluru railway station for train no 20708 Visakhapatnam-Securandabad and train no 20707 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam will be on August 25 and 26.

Train no 20707 (Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam) will arrive at 9:49 am and depart at 9:50 am. Train no 20708 (Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad) will arrive at 5:54 pm and depart at 5:55 pm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X