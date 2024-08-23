Addl stoppage for Vande Bharat Express

Hyderabad: South Central Railways announced on Wednesday that the Secunderabad-Viskhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will be provided with an additional stoppage at Eluru railway station.

The additional stoppages at Eluru railway station for train no 20708 Visakhapatnam-Securandabad and train no 20707 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam will be on August 25 and 26.

Train no 20707 (Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam) will arrive at 9:49 am and depart at 9:50 am. Train no 20708 (Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad) will arrive at 5:54 pm and depart at 5:55 pm.