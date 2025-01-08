Agriculture with minimal human intervention is future trend: PJTAU V-C

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Aldas Janaiah stated that new agricultural practices with minimal human intervention will emerge in the coming years. He emphasised the increasing importance of agricultural engineering in the agriculture sector, while speaking after inaugurating the three-day 39th annual workshop on “Farm Implements and Machinery” at PJTAU Auditorium here on Tuesday. The event is being jointly organised by PJTAU, Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), and the Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering (CIAE), Bhopal.

Prof Janaiah has highlighted the transformation of Indian agriculture, industrialisation, and urbanisation since Independence. He noted the advancements in agricultural mechanisation, including drones, artificial intelligence, and digital agriculture.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasised the need for more advanced tools and machines in agricultural mechanisation. He envisioned a future where farmers use mobiles and drones for labour-free farming.

Prof Janaiah also pointed out the increasing number of women in agricultural education and the crucial role women play in societal development. He requested ICAR officials to initiate new AICRP projects, including agri robotics, and make Telangana a partner state.

Dr SN Jha, Deputy Director-General (Agricultural Engineering) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), stated that the Central government was committed to giving high priority to agricultural mechanisation across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed this issue and set the goal to achieve 75 per cent mechanisation in agriculture by 2047, he said.

Dr Jha urged the state governments to cooperate fully to achieve this goal. He suggested establishing a separate department for agricultural engineering in state Agricultural departments.

He said that the Secretary of the Union Agriculture Ministry has already written to all the Chief Secretaries in this regard.

Dr Jha also stressed the importance of using advanced technology to increase productivity and attract youth to the farming sector. He noted that more agricultural engineering colleges are needed to achieve this goal.