Akhara tradition displayed in Kumbh at forefront of Sanatan Dharma

Kumbhnagar, Prayagraj: The Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj witnessed resounding vibrations with spiritual colours in the early morning of Monday with Naga Sadhus moving to take Amrit Snan at around 4 AM. This is a ritualist tradition at Maha Kumbh being witnessed by millions of devotees standing and walking along the side on the other side of the barricade of a specially designated path meant for Akharas to proceed to take Amrit Snan, followed in an order by the Sanyasi, Bairagi and Udaseen traditions of Akharas moved to take Amrit Sanan, beginning with the first Akhara of Sanyasis. In all, 13 Akharas of the three main orders took out a procession to take the holy dip.

While flower petals are being showered over the sacred processions of the Akharas, the first led the procession were the Mahanirvani, Shambhu, Atal, Taponidhi, Niranjani, Anand, Panchadashnam Juna, Panchadashnam Avahan and Panchagni. Akharas that followed, in the second take-out procession include Panch Nirvani Ani, Pancha Digambar Ani and Nirmohi Ani. At around 12.40, finally, Akhara Bada Udaseen, Naya Udaseen Akhara and Nirmala Akhara were offered puja to river waters at Sangam and took Amrit Snana. While all other akharas have ahead to lead, in the case of Nirmal Akhara, which traces its origin back to the days of Guru Nanak Dev, founder of the Sikh faith and Guru Gobind Sing, the 10th Guru of the faith, took out the procession with Guru Granth Sahib as its Guru leading the process.

Other than the Nirmal Akhara, all others were led by Mahamandalewsharas, seers and Mahants of their traditions moving on specially decorated

chariots carrying Ishta Devatha (Gods specific to the traditions). The Sobha Yatra was joined by saffron-clad seers and Naga Sadhus alongside, to take Amrit Snan.

Apart from that, several foreigners who have adopted and followed different traditions of Akharas also joined the respective processions to take Amrit Snan.