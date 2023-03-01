Amit Shah asks T party leaders to come up with 3-month action plan

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday asked the State BJP leaders from the State, who are in the national capital to give a roadmap of activities for next three months.

Taking stock of party activities and the current political scenario in State, he appreciated the leaders for conducting 11,100 street-corner meetings against the target of 11,000, as part of the 'Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa' programme.

Stressing that the BJP leadership is focusing on Telangana, Shah told them that the party should come to power in the State; for this he asked all leaders to work in unity.

The minister told the leaders that he would take stock of the plan of action for the next three months when he comes to State on March 12, on his way to attend a meeting on the Telangana-Karnataka border.

Meanwhile, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the meeting did not discuss any issue related to the liquor scam. He asked, "How BJP is related if the Central Bureau of Investigation arrests Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor scam?".

He also asked why Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao did not react when the CBI issued notices to MLC K Kavitha after responding to the arrest of Sisodia.

The Karimnagar MP reiterated that the meeting discussed the party activities. He said the party would continue to fight on people's issues and to hold public meetings in all 119 Assembly segments in State. Responding to a question, he said the party would contest all 119 seats. For this booth committees would be working. The 'Praja Gosa-BJP Bharosa', street-corner meetings and other programmes were being organised to reach out to people.

He asserted that the party is the only alternative to BRS; it is responding to every issue concerning people.