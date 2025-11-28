Appear on Dec 5 or face non-bailable warrant, State HC warns HYDRAA boss

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court division bench, comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice B R Madhusudhan Rao, on Thursday issued stern directions to HYDRAA commissioner A V Ranganath to appear before in a pending contempt case. The bench warned that failure to appear on 5 December would result in issue of non-bailable warrants.

The court expressed displeasure over the commissioner’s absence despite a Form-1 notice having been issued on the previous hearing date. Noting his responsibility to adhere to judicial orders, the bench observed that court directions must be respected “in a dignified manner,”; any deviation may compel the court to respond in a manner “not dignified for the commissioner.”

The contempt proceedings relate to alleged violations of status quo orders in the Bathkammakunta lake land dispute involving around seven acres in Bagh Amberpet. HYDRAA is accused of acting contrary to the subsisting court orders in the case.

The bench was not satisfied with the commissioner’s plea seeking exemption from personal appearance on grounds of official exigencies.

The court took serious note of the submission made by the commissioner’s counsel that he “did not want to trouble the court by appearing physically.”

After examining the affidavit filed by the commissioner seeking dispensation, the bench remarked:

“What if the court calls the contemnor to appear before it and makes him stand from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm? This court never wants such things to occur… but if the court intends, it can do it.” The bench directed Ranganath to appear in person on December 5, failing which non-bailable warrants (NBWs) would be issued.

The matter pertains to contempt case no. 2060 of 2025, arising out of CMA 175 of 2025.