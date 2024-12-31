As the clock ticks, Hyd goes gung ho over New Year bash

Hyderabad: Few hours from now, the world would be welcoming the dawn of 2025. The entire state has gone into celebration mode and preparations have been completed to welcome the New Year with a bang, new josh and new hope for a more prosperous and healthier new year.

But at the same time the police is on tenterhooks and has opened its hawk eyes wider as it fears that there could be some illegal activities like supply of drugs at some of the New Year parties as this year the organisers have planned large number of events away from the din and bustle of the city life.

Farmhouses and resorts in Moinabad, Shankarpally, Medchal, Ghatkesar, Bhongir, and Shamshabad are fully booked, and arrangements are on in full swing where liquor too would flow freely.

Many of the city’s party-loving people, including some influential people are expected to participate in the celebrations. The organisers said that the farmhouse owners charge depending upon the members who would attend the party and number of hours the party would be held. The rates go upto over Rs 1 lakh for the night.

All the three commissionerates, Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda issued guidelines that no minors should be permitted in pubs or bars or in programmes organised for couples. The order also said that no one should be allowed to use drugs, and organisers should be vary of parking areas and other spots where drugs could be clandestinely sold. Obtaining prior permission is also mandatory. They appealed to the people to celebrate the New Year in a decent manner with family and friends and keep away from drugs. “Let it be uninterrupted relaxation amidst natural surroundings away from urban pollution but do not pollute it with untoward incidents or supply and consumption of drugs”, the police said.

“We have also doubled the number of bouncers this year, from four to nine and also tightened the security checks and we are strictly following the rules as per police orders”, said the owner of a popular nightclub in Jubilee Hills.

On the other hand, Telangana Four Wheelers Drivers’ Association announced on Monday that they will provide free transport facility in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda areas on the occasion of New Year celebration on Tuesday so that they can reduce drunk and drive cases. About 500 cars and 250 bike taxi drivers will be available in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda areas.