Aston Martin F1 Drivers Lance Stroll and Pedro de la Rosa Visit Cognizant

Cognizant hosted Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team driver Lance Stroll and ambassador Pedro de la Rosa at its GAR campus in Hyderabad as part of the ‘Celebrating Cognizant’ initiative.

The six-month series highlights sporting and cultural events, bringing associates together to celebrate shared achievements.

During the visit, the drivers engaged with Cognizant leadership and hundreds of employees, exploring how the company’s digital expertise fuels innovation for the team ahead of the 2026 regulations.

Lance Stroll praised the warm welcome and insights, while Rajesh Varrier emphasized the visit as a testament to Cognizant’s role in shaping F1 innovation.