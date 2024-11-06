Bandi dares Rahul on six-Gs, raps Cong for misleading ads

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar dared Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who boasts about his Bharat Joda Yatra to take out a padayatra and speak on the delivery of the six guarantees promised by his party in Telangana. He accused that Congress, which misled people in Karnataka and Telangana with empty promises to come to power, is now attempting to lure voters in Maharashtra with false assurances and advertisements ahead of the state assembly elections.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his visit to Rudrangi in Rajanna Sircilla district along with district president Pratap Ramakrishna and state leader Chennamaneni Vikas Rao, inaugurated various development works worth Rs 22 lakh, funded by MPLADS and employment guarantee funds. He also visited the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and performed special prayers.

Later, addressing the media on Tuesday, he asked what face does Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have to come to Telangana? “He promised to implement six guarantees within 100 days but deceived the people. Does he have the courage to answer the six guarantees or to conduct a padayatra on these promises,” he asked.

On Chief Minister A M Revanth Reddy’s Musi River issue, he said “During my padayatra, I had visited the Musi River and saw firsthand the toxic waters flowing into it. The people of Yadadri district suffer terribly and are even struggling for clean drinking water. BJP has long demanded the cleansing of Musi, but without demolishing poor people’s homes. Congress, however, is using the project as an excuse to increase its budget to Rs 1.5 lakh crore and earn commissions. Telangana is already heavily indebted, and now burdening the state with another Rs 1.5 lakh crore in loans is unacceptable,” he said.

Sanjay Kumar alleged that ahead of the elections in Maharashtra, the Telangana Congress is giving full-page ads in that state claiming to have implemented the six guarantees and waived farm loans. “This is similar to how KCR spent Telangana’s funds on Maharashtra elections and distributed benefits in Punjab, leaving Telangana farmers back home in distress. Congress is also misusing funds for Maharashtra elections,” he alleged.