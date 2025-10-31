Bandi Sanjay hails NDRF as India’s disaster response backbone

Hyderabad/Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Wednesday hailed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as the backbone of India’s disaster management system, praising its courage, discipline, and sacrifice during a memorial event held in New Delhi to honour fallen NDRF personnel.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Kumar said the NDRF has evolved to tackle emerging threats such as forest fires, mountain rescues, and CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) disasters. “Your sacrifices will never be forgotten. Your bravery and dedication will inspire generations,” he told NDRF personnel and families of martyrs. In the past year alone, NDRF teams saved over 1,600 lives and safely evacuated more than 38,000 people from disaster zones across India. The Minister paid floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial and interacted with bereaved families, expressing heartfelt gratitude for their loved ones’ service.

“NDRF’s discipline and technical expertise are globally admired. Wherever disaster strikes, people trust that NDRF will bring the situation under control,” he said. From the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy to recent floods and earthquakes in Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana, NDRF has consistently delivered heroic service.

The force currently operates 16 battalions and 28 Regional Response Centres nationwide. It recently led “Operation Brahma” in Myanmar following a major earthquake. Sanjay Kumar emphasised that such commemorations not only honour martyrs but also boost morale and reinforce national commitment to disaster resilience. He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s leadership, NDRF continues to scale new heights in safeguarding lives and strengthening India’s disaster preparedness.