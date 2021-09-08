Bandi Sanjay Kumar dubs TRS a 'Tughlaq party'& Private limited company

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday described the TRS as a 'Tughlaq party' and a 'private limited company', which is ruling the State.

Addressing a gathering at Sangareddy on 11th day of his 'Praja Sangram Yatra', Sanjay said that the yatra had the blessings of BJP leadership in Delhi. "The BJP has been demanding the government to celebrate the Liberation Day on September 17, but the government is imposing cases against the BJP leaders for such a demand". He said Home Minister Amit Shah would be part of the Liberation Day at Nirmal.

Party MP Tejasvi Surya said though the 'car' belongs to TRS, the steering was in the hands of a 'Razakar'. He alleged that the TRS chief made many promises before the formation of Telangana, but after coming to power, he has forgotten them. He questioned whether CM KCR had given flood assistance of Rs 10,000 to city residents. "The youth of Telangana do not have jobs, but four KCR family members have got employment in the government, alleged Surya. Earlier in the day, Sanjay lent a patient hearing to issues concerning people in villages in the Sadasivpet-Sangareddy stretch. A group of tribals at Saidapur Thanda told him that the government was harassing them by not giving new pass books even though they had title deeds and pass books for their lands which their family members have been cultivating for several decades. They said the administration was registering cases for questioning it. Stating that about 120 families were dependent on lands for their livelihood, the villagers wanted Sanjay to render justice to them.

A villager of Nandikandi village said his family was surviving by selling toddy. As there was no support from the government, he wanted the BJP leader to show a way out. Residents of Peddapuram village, in Kondapur mandal, complained that they do not have a service road and that they were also facing problems with crematorium. Sanjay assured the Saidapur residents that a team of his party leaders would soon visit and formulate an action plan to resolve the issue. He went to the Mastan Ismail Mahbub Nursery and asked Ismail about problems there. After a short distance, some farmers brought cotton plants and demanded compensation for rain damage. Sanjay assured that the BJP would stand with farmers and take the issue to the government.

Former minister Babu Mohan, Dubbaka MLA N Raghunandan Rao, yatra convenor Dr Manohar Reddy, Lankala Deepak Reddy, SC Morcha national secretary S Kumar and State spokesperson Rakesh Reddy, State leaders Gudur Narayan Reddy, Sangappa, Sangareddy in-charge Deshpandey accompanied Sanjay.