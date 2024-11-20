Live
Just In
Bandi Sanjay reviews ‘Sampoorna Abhiyan’ in Nagaland
Kohima/Hyderabad: During his three-day visit to Nagaland, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's commitment to the development of Northeastern States.
On Tuesday, he toured Mokokchung district and met with senior officials, assessing the implementation of Central schemes and gathering feedback. Bandi Sanjay reviewed key sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, and water resources. Officials reported challenges such as staff shortages in remote areas, poor road connectivity affecting pregnant women and students, and water scarcity. They proposed a dedicated skill development centre, which the minister took note of, and discussed border conflicts with Assam.
The minister highlighted the priority of oil palm cultivation, mentioning an allocation of over Rs 11,000 crores in the recent budget to support this initiative. He asserted the government's annual spending of R 2.5 lakh crores on North East development and reiterated the need for equitable growth for states like Nagaland. Later, Bandi Sanjay visited the Mokokchung District Hospital, inspecting ongoing construction of a new building funded by Rs five crore from the Central government. He instructed officials to expedite its completion. Afterward, he met with Nagaland’s DGP Rupin Sharma and attended a dinner hosted by Governor La Ganesan, joined by the Chief Secretary and senior officials.