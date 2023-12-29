  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Basti residents in Khairatabad complain of impure water in the slums

Basti residents in Khairatabad complain of impure water in the slums
x
Highlights

Sukhdev Nagar basti residents in Khairatabad of Banjara Hills complain of drainage water mixing up with the drinking water and said that the...

Sukhdev Nagar basti residents in Khairatabad of Banjara Hills complain of drainage water mixing up with the drinking water and said that the authorities are not paying attention.

They requested the authorities to solve this problem which is ignored by the authorities as soon as possible





Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X