Live
- Delhi airport faces aviation investigation amid dense fog challenges
- Govt likely to cut petrol, diesel prices ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Paritala Sriram invites two YSRCP leaders into TDP
- 4 held in China for using ChatGPT to execute ransomware attack
- Four held for drug peddling in Assam
- Bridal Dupattas That Will Top The 2024 Trends
- Tennis: Djokovic arrives in Perth ahead of United Cup debut
- TDP gave priority to BCs, TDP state secretary Savithamma
- Penukonda TDP incharge releases book on failures of YSRCP
- Delhi HC issues notice in plea against contractual appointments of teachers in DU
Just In
Basti residents in Khairatabad complain of impure water in the slums
Highlights
Sukhdev Nagar basti residents in Khairatabad of Banjara Hills complain of drainage water mixing up with the drinking water and said that the...
Sukhdev Nagar basti residents in Khairatabad of Banjara Hills complain of drainage water mixing up with the drinking water and said that the authorities are not paying attention.
They requested the authorities to solve this problem which is ignored by the authorities as soon as possible
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS