  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

BC Commission holds Day-2 of public hearings

BC Commission holds Day-2 of public hearings
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana Backward Classes Commission on Tuesday conducted its second day of public hearings regarding the inclusion of 26 castes...

Hyderabad: The Telangana Backward Classes Commission on Tuesday conducted its second day of public hearings regarding the inclusion of 26 castes omitted from the Telangana BC list since the state’s formation. The hearing was attended by BC Commission Chairman G Niranjan, members Rapolu Jayaprakash, Tirumalgiri Surender, Bala Lakshmi Rangu, Deputy Director U Srinivasa Rao, Special Officer G Satish Kumar, and Research Officer G Lakshminarayana. During the hearing, the Commission examined 56 representations. Representatives of Gavara, Turpukapu (Gajulakapu), Settibalija, Nagavamsam, and Koppulavelama appeared before the Commission and requested that their castes be included in the Telangana BC list. On this occasion, Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha MP Paka Venkata Satyanarayana and AP Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash spoke on behalf of the Setti Balija caste.

Conversely, representatives of various castes belonging to the Telangana BC ‘A’ group appealed to the Commission not to include the 26 omitted castes. The public hearing is set to continue on Wednesday at the Commission office.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick