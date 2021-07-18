Big rush for quick Darshan at Tirumala

Hyderabad: After easing the Covid restrictions, the customised package tour to Tirupati by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation with 'Sheegra Darshan' facility has become a hit with average 20 flight passengers per day and one full multi axle A/C bus services are operated every day. The numbers are bound to increase during weekends.

According to officials, the number of people booking for the Tirupati package has gone up, especially after the eased Covid restrictions and after the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams' (TTDs) decision to restart 'Sheeghra Darshan' facility for the tourism entities of various states. The officials said that there are two types of packages based on the needs of the devotees.

"A few of the tourists want to complete the visit in a day and for this category of devotees, there is a package of one day. Such passengers can start their journey after 6 am and return by night after having Darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala," said a senior official in the Corporation. The official further said that for the devotees who want to stay, there is a two-day package.

The Corporation has tied up with Spicejet and Trujet for the package service. The airlines reserve the seats for the Corporation during morning and evening hours.

The charges for each passenger for one day tour will be Rs 10,999 which includes up and down flight charges, pick up from Tirupati airport by A/C vehicles, accommodation for refreshing in Tirumala, Sheegra Darshan, lunch and drop at Tirupati Airport on the same day.

The price of two-day for each passenger would be Rs 13,999, which includes up and down flight charges, pick up from Tirupati airport by A/C vehicle, night halt in A/C accommodation at Tirupati, Sheegra Darshan at Tirumala, visit of Srikalahasti and drop at Tirupati airport on the second day. The darshan slot has been provided between 9 am and 11 am for the devotees, the official added.

For the multi-axle buses, under category 1 daily trips (3-day tour)- the charges for adults are Rs 3,200 and for children it is Rs 2,560 and it covers Tirupati, Tirumala, Tiruchanur with fresh up and darshan. Under category 2 every Friday and Saturday (4-day tour). The charges include Rs 3,900 for adults and Rs 3,120 for children. It covers Tirumala, Tiruchanur, Srikalahasti, Kanipakam, Srinivasa Mangapuram, Kapila theertham. Managing director of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation B Manohar told The Hans India that on an average everyday 20 passengers were availing the flight services and one multi axle A/C vehicle with a capacity of 43 passengers is leaving daily for Tirupati. Most of the time the number of passengers in the bus is between 35 and 40 and during weekends, four vehicles are leaving for the pilgrim centre. There was no limit on the number of passengers as the TTD authorities have arranged a slot for devotees coming through the Tourism departments, he said.



